Police Probe $2 Million Tabernacle Stolen From Brooklyn Church

New York police are investigating the theft of a nearly 200-year-old relic from a Brooklyn, N.Y., church over the weekend.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn announced Sunday that a burglar cut through a metal protective casing surrounding an 1890s tabernacle at St. Augustine Catholic Church, which housed the items used for the communion ritual.

A pastor arrived at the church on Saturday to find the tabernacle missing along with the angel statues which stood on either side "decapitated and destroyed," the Holy Eucharist stored inside the tabernacle strewn about the altar and a safe with nothing inside cut open.

$2m tabernacle stolen from New York City Catholic church, police say https://t.co/DEGS66SNUx — The Guardian (@guardian) May 30, 2022

"This is devastating as the tabernacle is the central focus of our church outside of worship, holding the Body of Christ, the Eucharist, which is delivered to the sick and homebound," the church's pastor, Father Frank Tumino, said. "To know that a burglar entered the most sacred space of our beautiful church and took great pains to cut into a security system is a heinous act of disrespect."

The New York City Police Department said power tools were used to "forcefully cut open" the altar and gain access to the tabernacle.

Police also said the theft likely occurred sometime between 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. Saturday.

The stolen tabernacle was made of solid 18-karat gold, covered in jewels and valued at about $2 million.

NYPD has asked the public for any possible tips related to the theft.