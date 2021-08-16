Polish Artist Mixes Delicacy of Lace with Roughness of Urban Art

The street artist creates pieces of street art that imitate intricate traditional lacework.

Elżbieta Dymna who goes by the name NeSpoon has gained global recognition for her beautifully delicate lace art murals.

Most of her work consists of prints of traditional laces, made in clay or painted on the walls. They are hand-made, by folk artists.

She was born in 2009 in Warsaw, Poland. She creates works that are somewhere in between street art, pottery, painting, sculpture, and jewelry.

Why lace?

No idea. I’ve never liked lace. Before I started working with them, I thought lace was something old-fashioned, from a grandmother’s dusty apartment.

For years she creates art inspired by lace patterns on the streets all over the world for two reasons. The first one is pure visual poetry. In every lace, she finds symmetry, some kind of order and harmony. But sometimes, her art is a symbol of true, direct relationships between people.

Lace soon became her signature style.

Every inch of her elaborately designed murals is rooted in local history.

Prior to sketching her large-scale lace patterns on buildings, the artist usually visiting museums and meets with residents to learn more about the region’s culture and its ties to fiber arts.

“I respect and commemorate the emotional bound between individual patterns and particular cities or even particular groups of lacemakers. If there is no tradition of lace making in the area where I work, I ask for laces in the homes of elderly people living nearby".

Many of her projects are celebratory and honor the local customs that manifest in the lace pieces, others necessarily confront a community’s struggles.

The lesser-known side of her work includes ceramic art which she likes to weave into the urban fabric often in holes, gaps, and cracks as if healing the structure’s wounds.