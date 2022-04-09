Political Crisis in Pakistan Explained

Pakistan, in its 75 years of independence, never went through a period of complete political peace. While there have been military coups, no prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term.

The country has been going through turmoil again as Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a parliamentary no-confidence motion by the opposition.

When Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party rose to power in 2018, he promised a "Naya," or new Pakistan, assuring his supporters to fight corruption, bolster the crippling economy and pursue an independent foreign policy.

But, critics say, he failed to keep his promises, and the opposition gained momentum to bring down his government.

Taking advantage of the situation, the opposition, led by the Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, got together and on March 8 filed a no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament.

A simple majority of 172 in the lower house of 342 is needed to hold power.

But Khan lost support of at least more than a dozen legislators from his own party, and key allies such as the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, a party based in the port city of Karachi.

Motion dismissed

The vote, scheduled for April 3, was dismissed by Qasim Khan Suri, the deputy speaker, on the day of the session, who said it was in violation of the constitution and was brought forward at the behest of foreign powers.

Soon after the ruling, Prime Minister Khan advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly and called for new elections. Hence, the Cabinet stood dissolved, but Khan was asked to continue as the caretaker premier.

Supreme Court approached

But the opposition cried foul and petitioned the Supreme Court against the ruling, saying it was unconstitutional.

After hearing arguments from both sides for five days, the top court on Thursday evening set aside the deputy speaker's ruling, restored the assembly, and called for holding the vote of no-confidence by Saturday morning.

'Fight for Pakistan till the last ball'

Khan, a former cricketer, soon after the court's short order, tweeted that he will continue to struggle for Pakistan, using the cricket analogy of fighting "till the last ball."

He has summoned a session of the freshly restored federal Cabinet on Friday, and will also address the nation later in the evening.