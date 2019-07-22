Baby-girl Born is With 'Three heads' in India

A baby girl born 'with three heads', apparently due to an unknown medical condition, has surprised the doctors in India.

According to a report by The Sun, a woman was taken to a health care centre in Uttar Pradesh after suffering extreme pain before going into labour.

However, family members and the doctors were left in shock when she delivered a baby with three head'. The baby girl has two large protrusions formed from the back of her skull.

Doctors said that they would conduct a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan to determine the exact medical condition of the new-born.

According to reports, babies diagnosed with encephalocele have a 55 per cent survival rate.





Although rare, numerous cases of extra heads have been reported worldwide. These medical conditions are referred to as encephalocele.

According to the NHS, an encephalocele is a rare congenital type of neural tube defect where part of the skull has not formed properly so a portion of brain tissue and associated structures are outside the skull.

Doctors said the mother had experienced a normal pregnancy, which only added to the surprise.

Both the mother and baby were taken to a nearby hospital that was better equipped to treat the baby, the report added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.