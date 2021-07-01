Pope Francis Announces Special Prayer Day for Lebanon

  1. Home
Praying that Lebanon may recover from the serious crisis it is going through and show the world once again its face of peace and hope.
Pope Francis marked Thursday, July 1 as a special day of prayer and reflection on Lebanon...Pope Francis invited all to join spiritually with him, praying that Lebanon may recover from the serious crisis it is going through and show the world once again its face of peace and hope. 

Lebanon is enduring a severe and prolonged economic depression. According to the latest World Bank Lebanon Economic Monitor (LEM) released on June 1, the economic and financial crisis is likely to rank in the top 10, possibly top 3, most severe crises episodes globally since the mid-nineteenth century. In the face of colossal challenges, continuous policy inaction and the absence of a fully functioning executive authority threaten already dire socio-economic conditions and a fragile social peace with no clear turning point in the horizon. 

 

