Pope Francis Praises UNSC For Worldwide Ceasefires to Fight Covid-19

Pope Francis is praising the UN Security Council efforts for worldwide ceasefires to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

In remarks to the public in St Peter's Square today Pope Francis hailed the Security Council's 'request for a global and immediate cease-fire, which would permit the peace and security indispensable for supplying so urgently needed humanitarian assistance'.

Pope Francis called for the prompt implementation 'for the good of the so many persons who are suffering'.

He also expressed hope that the Security Council resolution be a 'courageous first step for the future of peace'.

The Security Council resolution calls on parties to armed conflicts to immediately cease fire for at least 90 days.

This is to enable safe, sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance, including medical evacuations.

This article has been adapted from its original source.