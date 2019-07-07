Pope Makes Late Lebanese Patriarch Hoayek Closer to a Saint

Pope Francis declared former Maronite Patriarch Elias Hoayek as venerable Saturday, bringing the patriarch who oversaw the creation of the modern state of Lebanon closer to sainthood.

“Pope Francis also authorized the promulgation of decrees on the heroic virtues ... of the Lebanese servant of God Elias Hoayek,” according to Vatican News.

Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rai said Saturday that the news brings pride to Lebanon, the Maronite Church, the patriarchy and the Congregation of the Maronite Sisters of the Holy Family, which Hoayek founded.

“We hope that this would motivate all Lebanese, Maronites and Christians, especially all politicians since Patriarch Hoayek is the one who fought for Lebanon,” Rai was quoted as saying by the state-run National News Agency.





Hoayek was the 72nd patriarch of the Maronite church, which he led from 1899 until 1931. He was born in 1843 in Batroun’s Helta. Hoayek lobbied the French for a state of Greater Lebanon, which was declared in 1920.

After being declared venerable, “a miracle through the intercession of the person" is needed to clear them for beatification, at which point the person is declared blessed, according to Vatican News.

“Another such miracle" is required following beatification to clear the person for canonization as a saint.