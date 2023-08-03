Potato picture sells for $1M by Irish photographer

ALBAWABA- Irish photographer Kevin Abosch is known for taking pictures of many popular figures including former Twitter (now known as X) owner Jack Dorsey and former Google chairman Eric Schmidt.

People are willing to pay Kevin a whopping $150,000 per photo because of his unique way of taking pictures. Abosch takes photos with a black background to make items or people pop and is known to take portraits of busy people in a matter of seconds.

It is $150,000 for personal use and $500,000 for commercial use.

(Kevin Abosch)

He recently sold a picture of a potato for $1 million, the photo is called “Potato #345 (2010).” and it was hanging in his Paris studio until one of his patrons go their eyes on it.

According to Irish Central, Kevin is known as the "hottest photographer in the world" because his pictures get sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Johnny Depp and Kevin Abosch (by Kevin Abosch)

According to Insider, This picture of Johnny Depp was taken by Kevin. Additionally, he said that it made his career, as he took the picture, he looked at the photo and got chills.

Abosch recalls telling Depp "Do you know what this picture is going to do for my career?" Johnny smiled at him.

Kevin does more than photography, at the end of the day he is a conceptual artist that dabbles in traditional mediums such as paintings and installations.

He also makes NFTs and blockchain technology artworks such as SUN SIGNALS (2021) and Hexadecimal Testimony (2020)

For more of his work visit his official website