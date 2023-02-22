Biden walks down plane steps in Poland without falling

ALBAWABA - Videos circulating on social media drew speculation that U.S. President Joe Biden may have fallen down the stairs of a plane on arrival in Poland on the weekend.

But the White House dismissed that the president had fallen on the staircase. An ABC News video shared to YouTube also showed that Biden walked down the steps without falling.

But the speculation kept spiraling on social media platforms.

Did Joe Biden fall down the stairs of Air Force One AGAIN when landing for his Ukraine visit?!



Who is this? pic.twitter.com/wgRH768M31 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 21, 2023

Them: Did Biden fall down the stairs getting off the plane in Poland?

Me: It looked more like a sack of JoeTatoes.

“Mr. Feebleness” needs one of those old person stair chairs like you used to see on the 1:00 AM commercials.

He needs to be draped in Life-Alerts

How embarrassing … pic.twitter.com/MYRRznwPh1 — D-Bark (@DBark46107258) February 21, 2023

Biden traveled to Warsaw and also made a surprise visit to Ukraine's capital of Kyiv ahead of the first year anniversary of the Russian war on Feb. 24.

Shortly after arriving in Poland, social media users shared videos of a person falling down the stairs after alighting from an airplane marked "United States of America." The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified and it was not immediately clear if it was the same plane which flew the president to Poland.