Biden walks down plane steps in Poland without falling

Published February 22nd, 2023 - 08:44 GMT
U.S. President Joe Biden on arrival in Warsaw, Poland.
US President Joe Biden gets off his aircraft after landing at a military airport in Warsaw on February 20, 2023.
ALBAWABA - Videos circulating on social media drew speculation that U.S. President Joe Biden may have fallen down the stairs of a plane on arrival in Poland on the weekend.

But the White House dismissed that the president had fallen on the staircase. An ABC News video shared to YouTube also showed that Biden walked down the steps without falling.

But the speculation kept spiraling on social media platforms.

Biden traveled to Warsaw and also made a surprise visit to Ukraine's capital of Kyiv ahead of the first year anniversary of the Russian war on Feb. 24.

Shortly after arriving in Poland, social media users shared videos of a person falling down the stairs after alighting from an airplane marked "United States of America." The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified and it was not immediately clear if it was the same plane which flew the president to Poland.

