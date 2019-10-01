Erdogan Opens Concert Season of Turkey's Presidential Orchestra

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday attended the opening of the concert season of the country’s Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO).

The 2019-2020 concert season of the CSO opened with a special concert at Bestepe National Congress and Culture Center in the capital Ankara.

First Lady Emine Erdogan was also among the attendees.

Soloists of the concert -- conducted by the CSO's First Conductor Rengim Gokmen -- were renowned twin pianists Guher and Suher Pekinel.





Pekinels performed a concerto by French composer Francis Poulenc.

Turkish Cappriccio by Ferit Tuzun, who produces the best examples of contemporary Turkish music, was also among the tracks performed at the concert.

With the attendance of the State Polyphonic Choir, Polovtsian Dances by Georgian-origin Russian composer Alexander Borodin was the final piece of the concert.

Among the attendees were also Vice President Fuat Oktay, head of the Council of State Zerrin Gungor, Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler, commanders of land, naval and air forces, and Turkish ministers.

Following the concert, Erdogan met with the twin pianists. During the meeting, they also listened to the tracks played on a gramophone.

This article has been adapted from its original source.