Princesses Iman & Salma: the royal bridesmaids

ALBAWABA - Jordan's Crown Prince's siblings played a big role on his wedding day, as all three of them accompanied Princess Rajwa Al Hussein as she made her way through the stunning garden of Zahran Palace to her groom.

Prince Hashem, Prince Hussein's younger brother, escorted Princess Rajwa through the garden of Zahran Palace, Princesses Iman and Salma took the role of the royal bridesmaids, as both were captured on multiple occasions bending down to adjust Princess Rajwa's dress, making sure no mishaps would roil the picture-perfect moment.

شقيقتا الأمير الحسين بن عبد الله الأميرة إيمان والأميرة سلمى ترتبان فستان زفاف العروس رجوة آل سيف أثناء مراسم عقد قرانها بقصر زهران#الأردن#العربية pic.twitter.com/LRzGyuy5DN — العربية (@AlArabiya) June 1, 2023

Many people commented on Princesses Iman and Salma's lovely gestures, noting that their royal status did not prevent them from helping their sister-in-law on her big day, showing humility and love for Princess Rajwa.

Princess Rajwa wore a custom-designed Elie Saab gown with long sleeves and an asymmetrical neckline and a laser-cut design on the train. The dress was accessorized with a long white veil, diamond earrings, and a tiara with the phrase "رجوة من الله" engraved on it, which roughly translates to “Grace from God.”