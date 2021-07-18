Print Sale Campaign: The World of Photography in Solidarity with Gaza

By Ewelina Lepionko

Great photographers from around the world united in one goal. 80 recognized artists donated one image with unlimited copies of prints to support Gaza.

Proceeds will go to Art Therapy sessions for children and grants for photographers in Gaza. Printing and shipping costs will be deducted from the amount and the rest will be dedicated to the campaign, provide organizers.

Darat Al Tasweer is a specialized institute dedicated to photography, established in 2007 by Jordanian photographer Linda Al Khoury, to stimulate, inspire and introduce the art and craft of photography and its new technologies to both amateurs and professional photographers in Jordan.

At the heart of one of the oldest areas in Amman, Darat Al Tasweer developed to become a creative space dedicated to the Art of Photography in Jordan, offering various learning and participation opportunities at international exhibitions and competitions.

Between 2007 and 2010 Darat Al Tasweer curated and hosted over 20 exhibitions for local and international photographers and organized different competitions and international participation as well organized and participated in several training programs in photography, media, capacity building, and marketing all over the country.

In 2011 and in addition to the ongoing exhibitions and activities Darat Al Tasweer in partnership with the French Institute in Amman established the Image Festival Amman, one of a kind international Festival in the region.

This is all thanks to the great efforts of Linda Al Khoury, founder of Darat Al Tasweer. She was born in 1979, In Amman, Jordan. Fascinated by photography as a child and began taking pictures at the age of 13 when she was given her first 110mm compact camera. In 1998 Linda took her first course in black and white photography followed by special studies in 2002 at The Saint Spirit University / Keslik, in Lebanon. in 2007, with her accumulated experience, Linda establish Darat Al Tasweer. Linda has been teaching photography since 2005, she works as a professional photographer specializing in architecture. She dedicates time for her passion to the art of documentary photography and she is working on her long-term project "Stories from the Mountains of Amman". The first phase along with other projects "Stories from Jabal Al Lweibdeh" was exhibited in different places around the world. In 2013 Linda established Fann Wa Chai 'Art Gallery and Tea Bar' a cultural space in Amman that aims at engaging the public with arts and culture.