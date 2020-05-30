The Prophet's Mosque in Saudi's Madinah Will Gradually Open its Doors

Saudi Arabia announced that the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah will gradually open to the public starting Sunday.

Mosques across the Kingdom, except for those in Makkah, will open their doors to worshippers on Sunday as part of an ease in the curfew restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Saudi minister of Islamic affairs announced on Friday the readiness of the Kingdom’s mosques to welcome worshippers after he completed field trips to check on necessary preparations.

“Throughout our inspection trips, we found our mosques to have completed preparations and are in the best condition,” Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh said.

