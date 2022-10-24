Protecting migratory birds from power lines

The Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN) on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO), aimed at fulfilling environmental commitments related to the protection of migratory birds.

The MoU seeks to consolidate efforts and enhance cooperation, as well as mitigate collision and electrocution incidents through a common framework that helps achieve shared objectives, according to a RSCN statement sent to The Jordan Times.

The ceremony, which took place in Amman, also saw the launch of guidelines to protect birds from being electrocuted on power infrastructure, in partnership with the Ministry of Environment.

Assistant Secretary General at the Ministry of Environment Raed Bani Hani emphasised the importance of the guidelines for avian protection, noting that “Jordan has always had the foresight to protect migratory birds”.

During the launch ceremony, RSCN Director General Fadi Al Naser said that electrocution and collision of birds are among the major risks to birds at the national and global levels.

Ibrahim Khader, regional director of Birdlife Middle East, said that birds provide a “clear sign” of biodiversity and the state of nature.

He also pointed out that despite the continuous efforts to protect migratory birds, over 12 per cent of avian species remain endangered worldwide.

According to NEPCO Director Amjad Rawashdeh, “the power company continually ensures that Jordan remains a safe place for migratory birds,” through the implementation of bird-friendly national regulations, including the conduction of environmental impact assessment studies for various power transmission projects.

“The Jordanian model is a successful and pioneering example in protecting migratory birds through promoting an integrated system of work among nonprofits and the private sector,” Director of the Bird Project Department at the RSCN, Tariq Qaneer said.

The RSCN has previously implemented various projects geared towards the protection of birds from the dangers of power lines, among which is the Migratory Soaring Birds Project.