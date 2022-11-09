Puppets are not just for fun!

Austrian Ambassador to Jordan Oskar Wüstinger honored the Jordanian Puppets World Organisation for receiving the Intercultural Achievement Award (IAA) in the technology category.

The event took place on Monday evening during a reception held at the Austrian ambassador’s residence in Amman. Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Azmi Mahafzah, representatives of the organisation and embassy officials attended the ceremony.

The Intercultural Achievement Award is a project, implemented by the Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs, aims to recognise the efforts of “successful and innovative civil society projects in the field of intercultural and interreligious dialogue” around the world, according to an Austrian embassy statement sent to The Jordan Times.

This year’s seven winning projects were selected from over 180 submissions worldwide, and hailed from Jordan, France, India, Morocco, Austria and South Africa, the statement said.

In his welcoming remarks, the ambassador noted that Puppets World is the first Jordanian organisation to receive this “distinguished” award.

He commended the organisation’s “admirable work” and “innovative approach” in putting “smiles on the faces of children”, while also educating them on important issues.

The company, which operates through a mobile puppet theatre, aims to raise children’s awareness of social, behavioural, emotional and cultural issues in a fun and enjoyable way, according to its founders.

In an interview with The Jordan Times, co-founder of Puppets World Ban Zainab said that the organisation works on instilling values, such as acceptance, tolerance and compassion, in children.

She also noted that accessibility is an essential aspect of the organisation’s work.

“Being mobile, Puppets World theatre reaches remote areas and targets children between the ages of four and 12, regardless of their gender, social class, colour, religion or culture,” said Zainab.

The shows are performed in English and Arabic, she added, noting that a sign language interpreter always accompanies the team.

Rami Bader, who is also a co-founder of the company, said that there are certain “sensitive and important” topics which can be difficult for children to grasp.

“Puppets and stories are the right tools to communicate with children and teach them about coexistence and acceptance in a fun and easy way,” he told The Jordan Times.

Since its founding in 2020, Puppets World has performed over 450 shows around the kingdom in schools, kindergartens and refugee camps, according to Bader.

Its topics are focused on bullying, stranger-danger, child labour, healthy eating habits and embracing differences, he said.

Both founders expressed their gratitude for receiving this award and noted that Puppets World looks forward to working with embassies, ministries and civil society organisations in order to develop new programmes “where puppets are the main awareness tools”.