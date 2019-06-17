'Puppy Therapy' is The New Way to Relax on Holiday

What a paw-some way to relax on holiday.

A hotel in Bali lets its guests play with rescue puppies as they lounge by the pool.

The sessions, billed as 'puppy therapy', take place at the Puri Garden Hotel & Hostel in Ubud, which offers stays for less than £19 per night.

The cute creatures are brought to the hostel by the Bali Dogs Association rescue charity, which the hotel donates to.

The sessions take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 1.30 and 3.30pm. During this time guests pet, cuddle and play with the puppies in a little white picket fence pen.

The hostel's owner, Daniel Silva, told MailOnline Travel that they started welcoming the puppies into the hotel because he and his girlfriend love dogs.

He said: 'We saw the benefits for the dogs spending time with the people to help them to be ready for their forever home, and it is a special experience for our guests.'

As well as puppy therapy, guests at the hostel can also take part in free daily yoga classes and receive free massages by the pool.





One satisfied guest wrote on Hostelworld: 'Staff are very friendly and helpful, the dorms are very clean and with massive beds. Love the bbq nights and the day trips organised by them. My favourite activity was the puppy day!'

While another said: 'I can’t imagine anything better than it. Nice beds, free yoga, free massages, nice pool, puppies on Tues and Thurs (yes, puppies).'

