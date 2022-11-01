Qatar Hosts Top 60 Artists For The World Cup

Fans at the upcoming 2022 World Cup hosted by Qatar can expect a first-class experience in terms of sports and supporting content, said the Qatari Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

A one-of-a-kind FIFA World Cup is approaching, with less than a month remaining until the opening kickoff of the top-tier international football contest.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Sultan bin Ali Al-Khater said that Qatar will prepare for World Cup 2022 in a high-quality, entertaining, diverse and exciting way that will be presented to the fans.

Qatar 2022, the first World Cup ever to be held during the Northern Hemisphere winter, will take place from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.

Normally FIFA World Cup tournaments are held during the summer in the Northern Hemisphere and come after the end of the football season in Europe.

''Dozens of projects including beach clubs, fan areas, amusement parks and festivals have been prepared in Qatar, which will host more than 60 artists from the international community during the World Cup tournament. We look forward to offering the best in the entertainment industry to local and foreign citizens,'' said Ali Al-Khater.

He said the fans can expect to watch first-class international football with a wide range of entertainment, cultural and artistic events.

''Recently announced live performances by Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways will impress fans from all regions. The services provided by the State of Qatar at this tournament will be unique because all of the stadiums where the matches will be held are only 30 minutes away from each other, and in addition to the highway network, public transport and a modern metro will allow fans to move freely and easily,'' said Ali Al-Khater.

He said that under the leadership of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, the country attaches great importance to sport in all its fields and is determined to improve its performance and capabilities and produce outstanding achievements in this field.

''Qatar has proven to be a good host to international sporting events and has sporting talents and international sports training facilities. Sports also play an important role in Qatar's National Vision 2030, as we aspire for the State of Qatar to take a leading position in the world in the field of sports, using its achievements so far,” said Ali Al-Khater.

Qatar 2022 has been scheduled to be played in the autumn and winter due to the intense summer heat in Qatar. Following the final in December, the clubs will resume their 2022-23 campaigns.

It will also be the first time that an Arab country hosts a World Cup.

In addition, Qatar 2022 will be the first World Cup in Asia since the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan, which was won by Brazil.

Qatar is located in Western Asia on the northeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula.