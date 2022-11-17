  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. 'Qatari tent' hoisted in Jordan's Zaatari for best World Cup matches

'Qatari tent' hoisted in Jordan's Zaatari for best World Cup matches

Published November 17th, 2022 - 08:42 GMT
World Cup Qatar
World Cup Qatar (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - World Cup Qatar in Jordan. Its trending in Amman with many in bombastic mood ready to watch best world football. 

A Qatari charity has received official permission from the Jordanian authorities to erect a big tent in the Al Zaatari Camp so that people can watch the World Cup that is due to start on 18 November and end on 18 December. 

Top coverage is already taking place of the FIFA World Cup that is taking place for the first time in an Arab country with local Jordanian newspapers and websites covering news of the coming event.

The tent in the refugee camp located 10 kilometers to the eastern city of Mafraq in north Jordan is made to fit 600 people to watch live matches of the World Cup. 

Tags:World CupZaatari campAmmanJordanQatarFIFA

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...