Queen Elizabeth Makes History as The 2nd-longest Reigning Monarch

Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrated her Platinum Jubilee earlier this month -- marking her 70 years on the thrown -- on Monday became the second-longest reigning monarch in world history.

Elizabeth II, now age 96, has ruled 70 years and 127 days, surpassing on Monday, the lengthy reign of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej to become the second-longest reigning monarch in world history after equaling his reign on Sunday. Adulyadej died in 2016.

The length of her reign is now second only to King Louis XIV of France, who served 72 years and 110 days, from 1643 to 1715.

Elizabeth II took the throne on Feb. 6, 1952. She celebrated her Platinum Jubilee earlier this month with a four-day event, including a concert event where the entire front of Buckingham Palace was transformed into a large projector screen.

The queen set other records on Sept. 9, 2015, when she became the longest reigning monarch in British history, surpassing the reign of her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, and also became the longest reigning female monarch in world history.



"Inevitably, a long life can pass by many milestones -- my own is no exception -- but I thank you all and the many others at home and overseas for your touching messages of great kindness," she said at the time.

Elizabeth II, who became the monarch at age 25, following the death of her father in the early hours of Feb. 6, 1952, also set a record in February as the oldest reigning queen.

