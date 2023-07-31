Queen Rania, Princess Rajwa wear matching earrings

ALBAWABA - A photo was shared by Jordanian Princess Alia bint Al Hussein from her son Talal's wedding showing Princess Rajwa and Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein.

The picture was shared on Princess Alia's Instagram account with the caption: "AlhamdulIllah for family gatherings and good occasions. Left to right Princess Rajwa, Crown Prince Hussein, Aoun Jumaa my nephew, my daughter-in-law Dana and son Talal. May God Bless all our loved ones."

Princess Rajwa's earrings grabbed attention in the photo after some people noted that the same design was worn by Jordanian Queen Rania but in different colors.

Royal Fashion Police said citing (@Nourhamdan_/Instagram), Princess Rajwa wore blue earrings from the "Stephen Webster" brand.

The earrings are from the version "Love Me Love Me Not Crystal Haze Chance Drop Earrings."

Royal Fashion Police added that Queen Rania has also worn the pink version of Stephen Webster's Love Me Love Me Not Crystal Haze Chance Drop earrings.