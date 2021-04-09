Socially conscious rap re-emerges in Kashmir after a hiatus - an inevitable fate as the region's volatility seeps into every aspect of life.

Srinagar, India-administered Kashmir — On a sunny February afternoon along the Jhelum river, a group of young men, most of them in their mid-20s huddle in the corner of a park. Passersby might mistake them for a group just loitering and whiling away their time. But this nook is where Kashmir's political hip-hop is coming back to life.

A young beatboxer demonstrates his skills; a few other artists keenly listen in. As the beatboxer flaunts his craft, another artist sitting next to him spits his latest verse and Ahmer Javed, one of the known faces of Kashmir hip-hop, leans forward to listen and sways to the beat. And when the moment ends, compliments ensue.

A few yards from them, Roushan Illahi, aka MC Kash, listens calmly, as if reflecting on how far hip-hop in Kashmir has come. Or, perhaps, what could have been, if only the odds were in his favour.

As Ahmer chats with the young rapper, Mir Gazanfar aka SXR, who has been making music since 2010, he shares a promise: “Bro, it’s going to explode. This is the new hip-hop.”

Hip hop has been the music of resistance around the world. It is no different in #Kashmir. Meet Ahmer Javed. “It felt post-apocalyptic,” he says. “And it was really scary, because I'd never seen Kashmir under such a big lockdown in all these years.” https://t.co/WGxXXyHwJI — StandWithKashmir (@standwkashmir) November 24, 2019

It’s like a resurrection, and this was the announcement.

A collective

At midnight on March 15, 2021, SXR released his latest album, Shalakh. It premiered on YouTube, the album starting with the introduction: “Straight out of fu**in dungeon of living hell/where rap is just a medium for the stories I tell/High in the mountains the lone survivor runs/Tore the belly of the beast, the native son…”

And the voice on the track stirs excitement; it's MC Kash, making a comeback after a hiatus from music.

As it so often happens, artists are a product of their predicaments, and MC Kash is no exception. When Kashmir witnessed a massive and prolonged civilian uprising in 2010, an unknown MC Kash released “I Protest”, a song in remembrance of civilians killed during the insurrection.

It was an era when songs were made viral not over social media but through Bluetooth or through the exchanging of flash drives. Even then, the song spread like wildfire. It served as an anthem for the boys who were fighting Indian forces in the streets. The sudden fame in chaotic times attracted the Indian government's attention and his studio was raided.

But MC Kash went on to release several hits, all centred around the ongoing conflict in Kashmir that tapped into local political sentiment. Owing to his conscious and political rap, MC Kash is still referred to as Kashmir’s revolutionary rapper.

Around the same time, other hip-hop artists like SXR, Haze Kay, Shayan Banday, Kingg UTB and Renegade earned a name and built what can be called a political hip-hop scene in the Valley.

In a few years though, the fervour in Kashmiri hip-hop faded as MC Kash, SXR and others’ appearances in the scene became less frequent or, in a few cases, disappeared altogether.

“We could not pursue hip-hop as a career. It was not something that could support us financially. Then there were no platforms where we could continue making music,” says Gazanfar aka SXR.

In the absence of conscious and political hip-hop, the scene was taken over by the gangsta-style rappers whose lyrics would often be misogynistic and far from relatable to most.

Hip-hop in Kashmir started with strong political overtones in 2010. It sounded promising when the earliest Kashmiri rappers, inspired by the likes of Tupac, talked about politics and conflict – Kashmiri youth had found a new medium to express themselves.

But intimidation by the Indian government, financial constraints and a lack of opportunity drew the rappers, either out of the Valley, or away from hip-hop.

Then came Elaan (announcement) in the summer of 2019 featuring Ahmer Javed, then a lesser-known name in Kashmir, rapping in a mix of Kashmiri and Urdu.

Produced by Azadi Records, a Delhi-based independent record label, Elaan talks directly about growing up in Kashmir – a place shredded by a military conflict for several decades.

In the summer of 2019, when all of Kashmir was experiencing a months-long siege after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Indian government stripped the region of its quasi-autonomous status and downgraded it into a federally-controlled territory, Ahmer landed in Kashmir to be with his family on Eid. The next night, Indian forces fired teargas and pepper gas canisters near his house in a Srinagar neighbourhood.

Ahmer says everyone in the house was coughing and choking because of the acrid smoke. Later, he penned this experience into one of his songs, Nazara: “Nazi soch inki, kamru mai sarey bandh/Pepper gas hawa mai, bachu ka gut’ta dum (Believers of the Nazis, they've jailed everyone in rooms/Air filled with pepper smoke, the kids choke).”

After Ahmer flew back to Delhi, he toured across India for his debut album with Azadi Records, taking Kashmiri rap across India.

Ahmer’s journey begins by experimenting with hip-hop in 2011, but it was in July 2019 when his debut album, Little Kid Big Dreams came out. Ever since, there's been no turning back.

One of the reasons the Kashmiri hip-hop scene of the 2010-11 era was nearly invisible was that every artist back then was confined within their zone and nobody was ready to collaborate to create a community of hip-hop artists. There was a lack of communication.

But this time around, Ahmer says, they are trying to keep it community-based and not limit its reach.