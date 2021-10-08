  1. Home
Rare Dish With a Biblical Story Sold for $1.7 Million in Scotland

Published October 8th, 2021 - 05:29 GMT
A 16th century dish bearing a biblical story
A 16th century dish bearing a biblical scene by artist Nicola da Urbino sold. (Instagram)

A 16th century's rare dish depicting a biblical scene by artist Nicola da Urbino sold for more than $1.7 million after being found in a drawer in Scotland.

British auctioneers Lyon & Turnbull said the firm's European ceramics specialist was examining the contents of Lowood House, a country house in the Scottish Borders, when she found the dish in a drawer.

The dish, which depicts a scene from the biblical story of Samson and Delilah, is believed to have been created by potter Nicola da Urbino around 1520-23.

The tin-glazed Italian earthenware dish, known as a maiolica, was described as "incredibly rare" by the auction house, which had expected it to sell for between $109,000 and $163,000.

The maiolica exceeded expectations by selling for $1,721,000 during Wednesday's online auction.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Copyright © UPI, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

