Rare Pink Supermoon Light Up The Night Sky The Worldover

A rare pink supermoon created a halo around the Statue of Liberty's crown and lit up the night sky over Miami in one of the brightest and biggest displays expected this year.

Night owls were treated to a stunning sight Monday night with the supermoon 30 percent more dazzling and 14 percent larger than the average full moon.

In the city that never sleeps, it loomed large above the Empire State Building and the rest of the iconic skyline casting a golden glow over New York City.

From the other side of the Hudson River, New Jersey residents could enjoy the view of Lady Liberty under the moon's spotlight from Liberty State Park in Hoboken.

Despite its name, the lunar surface did not actually glow pink, with its name actually deriving from the early springtime blooms of certain flowers native to eastern North America that are commonly known as creeping phlox – but have been referred to as 'moss pink.'

Stunning photos captured the breath-taking display from different parts of the United States as the supermoon was visible from sunset before reaching peak illumination at 11:32pm ET.

Off the coast of Florida, the Carnival Vista cruise ship was seen sailing out to sea under the glow of the full moon in Miami Beach.

Over in Kentucky, a jet was seen silhouetted by the rising moon on its approach into Louisville International Airport.

In Washington DC, the golden moon was pictured sitting in the purple sky above the Jefferson Memorial while it shone down on the Nubble Lighthouse on Cape Neddick, in York, Maine.

The super full moon earned its name as it is at the point in its monthly orbit that it is closest to Earth at the same time that it is full.

At its farthest point, the moon is about 253,000 miles (405,500 kilometers) from Earth, according to NASA.

At its closest it can be just 226,000 miles away from Earth and so it appears far larger than a normal full moon.

While the moon will appear full for nearly three days around the same time - 11:32pm ET - starting Sunday through Wednesday morning, Monday evening was its peak brilliance.

It is the first of two supermoons this year, with a second expected to make an appearance on May 26.

This makes the pair the closest to appear together this year.

And space enthusiasts will be excited to know that the second will be a little closer - and therefore brighter and bigger - too.

However, if you miss the Pink Moon, the Flower Moon will rise May 26 and be 98 miles closer to Earth.

The name pink moon harks back to the Maine Farmer's Almanac in the 1930s which gave each month a different name for its moon.

Meanwhile, space also putting on a show overnight Monday with the peak of the stunning Lyrid meteor shower that is set to see up to 18 shooting stars streaking across the sky every hour from about midnight onwards.

While the shooting stars can be seen anywhere on Earth, people in the Northern Hemisphere were told to prepare for the best views, especially rural areas away from city lights.

The Lyrid meteor shower received its name because of the trails that follow stars, which seem to radiate from the constellation Lyra (the Lyre).

The debris actually comes from the orbit of the comet Thatcher.

Although Thatcher is quite far from Earth, orbiting the Sun only once every 415 years, it sprinkles cosmic detritus far and wide along its path.

As they burn up the meteors streak through the sky at speeds of about 110,000 miles per hour.

Though the Lyrids aren't the brightest shower —the Perseuds and Geminids both outshine them — they are one of the first observed by humans.

They were first spotted by Chinese astronomers in 687 BC.

While meteor showers can be seen from Earth, the meteoroids that cause them are actually no bigger than pebbles.

This article has been adapted from its original source.