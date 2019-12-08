Ras Al Khaimah: Al Jazeera Al Hamra Records Zero Crime Rate in 9 Months

Not a single alarming crime has been reported at Al Jazeera Al Hamra in the first nine months of this year, the Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced.

The competent criminal, traffic and administrative teams along with the Al Jazeerah Al Hamra Police Station have made this happen, said Major-General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, General Commander of the RAK Police.



"The teams, who are committed to the vision and strategy of the Ministry of Interior, have boosted the sense of safety and security among the people in the emirate."

Col Ahmad Abdullah Jakkah, chief of Al Jazeerah Al Hamra Police Station, said their 'Safe Community' initiative has significantly helped check alarming crimes.

"Specialised patrols have been deployed round the clock at hot spots, including residential and industrial areas." This has been done in collaboration with the criminal investigation teams, he added.

Brochures in different languages have also been distributed, primarily to factory workers, to raise their awareness, he said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.