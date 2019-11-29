'Rasta' Cat Abandoned by Owners With a Kilo of Dreadlocks on its Back

This 'rasta' cat was abandoned by its owners with over two pounds of dreadlocks on its back.

Volunteers from the 'Radeau des Animaux' animal rescue centre saved the male cat after he was ditched in Ferel, in France's Brittany region.

The head of the animal centre, Dominique Bacot, said the cat, called Chamade, had long tufts of fur he had when he arrived at the refuge.

Cats develop the 'rasta' look when their undercoat sheds and traps itself under the top layer of fur, in a process known as matting. Most owners focus only on the top layer when grooming their cat and neglect the twisted knots developing beneath.

If the matting isn't removed, a hard pelt can develop. A pelt is hardened fur, tightly entangled close to the animal's skin, which can only be removed by shaving.

Chamade's fur had developed into a rigid pelt and volunteers were unable to save the hair by simply brushing it out.

Rescuers had to shear the solid tangle of dreads from his back.

The poor animal 'could not even clean itself any more, to the point that it created impressive tufts,' the head of the centre, Bacot, said.

She added: 'We have cut about 2.2 lbs of hair off after it clumped together into dreadlocks. Everything was on its back, where the cat could not lick itself.'

The other volunteers said they had never seen such an incredible 'rasta' haircut on a short-hair cat, with one saying: 'This generally happens to animals with long hair that have not been looked after for a long time.'

Chamade, who is nine years old, was promptly taken in by a loving family after losing the locks.

The family adopted him and his pal Chad, also nine, who also needed to have some sprouting dreads removed by the volunteers.

This article has been adapted from its original source.