Real Pistol That Looks Like a Lego Toy Causes Anger

A pistol that allows gun lovers to attach pieces of Lego to their firearm has sparked controversy.

Lego modifications popular handgun, which made the deadly firearm look like a child’s toy built out of iconic bricks.

"Here's one of those childhood dreams come to life".

The brightly colored “BLOCK19” weapon mod was recently listed for sale online at Culper Precision, a Utah-based maker of custom firearm parts. Culper offered to modify customers’ existing Glock 19 pistols to make them compatible with Lego bricks at a cost of US$549 to $765, depending on the specifics.

But the design is about exposing people to the “fun” of shooting.

"Guns are fun. Shooting is fun. 30 rounds full auto is fun," the company said on its website.

The issue arises at a time when hundreds of kids are falling victim to accidental shootings. The Danish manufacturer of the building blocks has sent the Utah-based company, Culper Precision, a demand to stop producing the red, blue, and yellow covering for handguns. Last year 142 people died as a result of accidental discharges by children or minors, the same group said.

As if there's not enough gun related problems..who in their right mind thought it would be a good idea to make a Glock pistol look like a Lego kit !!??https://t.co/bGR5IpKTL2 — Martin Kendall (@MartinKendall66) July 15, 2021

In a statement on its Instagram site, the company said it was "grateful for the attention that Block19 is currently getting across the globe. We built Block19 to create an opportunity to talk about the enjoyment of the shooting sports and the joy that can only be found in marksmanship practice and training."



Unintentional shootings have risen by 30% in the past year. In 2021 there had been more than 165 accidental shootings by children in the US.