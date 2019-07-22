Real Spider-man Climbs up Burning Tower to Save his Mother

A Philadelphia man's love for his bedridden mother made headlines when he scaled a burning 19-storey building to save her.

Terrifying footage captured from helicopter by media channels shows the man climbing the side of the building and then back down, comparing him to Spider-Man. The man, identified by his first name Jermaine, said he had been trying to rescue his mother on Thursday night after her high-rise caught fire.

"As kids we used to jump roofs. Glad I had the practice," NYP quoted 35-year-old Jermaine as saying in WPVI-TV. The former roofer and construction worker was spotted climbing down the building to get to his mother's 15th-floor apartment after fire was reported at around 9:30 pm on Thursday.

The man added that he tried getting inside his mother's apartment through the front door, but it was blocked by police. "They said, 'We won't let you in'. I took it upon myself so there's no limits; that's my mother," said Jermaine who made it up to his mother's apartment in spite of injuring his hip.

"I wasn't worried about mine at all. She can't get out of the bed or walk around, so if there's a fire she needs help out," he said, adding his mother told him she was fine upon his arrival, so he climbed back down and firefighters put out the flames. No one was reported to be injured in the incident, however, four people along with three firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation.





This article has been adapted from its original source.