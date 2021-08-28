Reaping The Benefits Of Empathy

As human beings, we all crave the love and support of those around us. And in order to get that support, we need empathy. Last week we delved into what empathy really is and how to exercise it. Now it is time to shed light on some of its benefits.

“Love and compassion are necessities not luxuries. Without them humanity cannot survive” - Dalai Lama





Empathy is at the core of our being. It is what helps us build meaningful connections with ourselves and those around us. Without it, some might feel isolated and as though the world does not speak their language. Empathy can have a lasting impact on all of us, and so it is imperative to shed light on some of its benefits.

- Improved connections

With empathy comes the ability to develop strong and healthy connections with those around us. Listening to others and being understanding is the foundation of any relationship, and this is exactly what empathy is all about. Because empathy helps us feel connected with those around us.

- Better mental wellbeing

Because empathy helps us feel connected with those around us, it can be very beneficial to our mental wellbeing. Studies report that those who feel connected to others have lower levels of anxiety and depression.

- Increases social responsibility

Empathy also entails benefits on a bigger level than just personal. With empathy comes the need to listen and help other people, which is an important part in the development of a healthy community. In a society where people feel for one another and have a sense of helping, the overall wellbeing of its individuals is bound to be better.

- Helps develop important skills

Being empathetic is not only limited to your personal relationships, because it can also be a great asset in your work life as well. Practicing empathy will help you develop your communication and teamwork skills, and give you the tools you need to be a successful leader. Because after all, employees want someone who can listen, understand and support them.



Empathy is an important part of who we are as humans, and channeling it is important in developing strong relationships and leading a healthy life. However, it is imperative to know that being empathetic can also have a toll on our mental wellbeing. Therefore, it is crucial that we learn how to draw boundaries and regulate our own emotions so that we do not end up overwhelmed.



