Rebellion in Cornwall: G-7 Protesters in Theatrical Acts Against Climate Change!

Protesters have descended on Cornwall to mark the final day of the G7 summit with rallies against climate change and proposed legislation that could restrict demonstrations.

In Falmouth, more than 500 masked protesters marched against the controversial Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill 2021, which, if approved, would give police increased powers to shut down demonstrations.

The beaches and streets of St Ives saw Extinction Rebellion stage theatrical protests calling for the wealthy member countries of the Group of Seven to take action on environmental issues.

The leaders of the UK, US, Germany, Japan, Italy, France and Canada have been meeting in Carbis Bay since Friday on issues including the coronavirus pandemic, China and climate change.

Extinction Rebellion staged protests at several sites in St Ives, one of which featured partially undressed female members of the group wearing giant papier-mâché heads of the G7 leaders.

The women wore the heads, which boasted huge red lips, with shirts, ties, suit jackets and leotards to embody the phrase 'all mouth no trousers'.

The group accuses world leaders of making promises on climate change but taking no real action.

On a beach in St Ives, Extinction Rebellion members dressed as 'Green Spirits,' symbolising the natural world performed a protest in which the earth was wrapped in a cloth marked with terms such as 'consumerism' and 'migration'.

Elsewhere on the beach, members in a rat masks marched in front of a flaming globe holding a banner that read: 'Media blackout'.

Another rally saw a car painted in blue and green to represent the Earth being washed with green paint by members wearing suits that read 'G7 club'.

The demonstration was a nod to 'Greenwashing', a term for disinformation given by companies or governments in order to present an environmentally responsible public image.

More than 500 Kill the Bill protesters marched into Falmouth town centre on Sunday against the proposed bill, which is currently making its way through the House of Commons.

Protesters met just after 1pm at the Princess Pavilion car park, where a punk band put on a performance and the crowd, who were dressed in all black clothing, chanted 'Kill the Bill' and 'Who's rights? Our rights'.

They also called for better support for the travelling and Roma communities, and shouted 'Say her name - Sarah Everard' and 'Say his name - George Floyd' before speeches were given.

George Floyd was murdered in May 2020 by US police officer Derek Chauvin who detained him and knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes.

Sarah Everard went missing in March 2021 while walking home in south London. She was later found dead in woodland in Kent.

Met Police officer Wayne Couzens has admitted raping and kidnapping Ms Everard and has accepted responsibility for her death but has not entered a plea on the charge of murder.

The protesters walked down to the front of the G7 media centre where they continued to chant, play music and give speeches.

One speaker, who did not give their name, told the crowd: 'We are here today to protest against the Police, Crime and Sentencing Bill.

'This is a racist, oppressive and draconian bill that will shift the cause of our democracy from progression to regression,' to which the crowd booed.

The protesters then sat down outside of the entrance to the G7 media centre, where they continued to give speeches, including calling for the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, and chanted 'Kill the Bill'.

More than 20 police officers lined the entrance of the media centre while others stood on the opposite side of the road.

This year's G-7 summit is being held in a hard-to-reach part of England, at a moment when there is talk in Britain about a possible third wave of the coronavirus. But that hasn't stopped protesters. https://t.co/3PAlWBNDAt — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 11, 2021

Political activist Femi Oluwole attended the protest and gave a speech.

He said: 'Every time this Government does something wrong, they think the answer is to punish us for doing something about it.

'Every single form of protest is wrong according to this Government.'

'Fascists!' the crowd then shouted before they started chanting 'Priti f****** fascist' repeatedly, referring to Home Secretary Priti Patel who has put forward the bill.

Speaking to the PA news agency afterwards, Mr Oluwole said: 'I came down today because I wanted to support the people who are very, very worried about people's rights to protest.

'I had to get up at 4.30am this morning to come down from Birmingham. I think this is a pretty impressive turnout.'

The protesters were later escorted by police to a nearby beach.

The protests took place against a heavy police presence in Cornwall throughout the summit.

Teams of undercover police have been monitoring protest groups who converged on Cornwall for the three-day G7 conference.

More than 6,000 police officers from across the UK had been brought in to form a ring of steel around the delegates, and with so few arrests the policing operation will be viewed as a stunning success.

Police have so far kept a low profile for the mass demonstrations held by Extinction Rebellion and Surfers Against Sewage over the weekend.

As more than 1,000 protestors gathered in Kimberley Park before walking through Falmouth town centre on Saturday, only three officers wearing blue vests that marked them out as liaison officers were visible.

Other officers who acted as 'spotters' and videoed the protestors stood discreetly by the side of the road.

Much of the police undercover work was directed towards members of the G7 resist group who had threatened to attempt to disrupt the conference.

Based in a farmer's field in the village of Gweek – about 25 miles from Carbis Bay- police were able to monitor all vehicles going in and out of the field and note down their number plates.

Undercover officers then carried out spot checks on those vehicles leading to the arrest of the seven people in a van on Friday.

Other vehicles that were seen in the vicinity of the camp site were also pulled over by police for spot checks.

While the world leaders are due to depart Cornwall on Sunday afternoon, police will remain on duty until the early hours of the morning.

Many have had to work 16-hour shifts, but officers from London and other cities have been surprised by the warm welcome they have received from locals.

One Met officer based in south London said: 'People actually want to talk to me. That never happens where I am usually based. It has been a pleasant change.'

On Saturday night, members of the Ocean Rebellion Group projected protest slogans on to the cruise liner that has been home to 1,000 police in Falmouth Harbour.

The slogans included 'as the sea dies we die' and 'cruises spread diseases.'

The Silka Europa cruise ship was brought in to provide temporary accommodation for police during the conference.

The final day of protests by Extinction Rebellion will include events in St Ives where a model of the logo of the G7 summit will sink beneath the sand.

The theme for the day of protests is 'all hands on deck' with the climate activists demanding power be placed in the hands of citizens to bring about change.

On Saturday, police arrested 15 people after a raid on a flower farm near to the G7 summit and seized spray paint, gas horns amid a clampdown on protest groups.

Officers acting on a tip off made the arrests after a search at Clowance Wood Nurseries in the tiny village of Praze-an-Beeble – about 10 miles from where the summit was taking place in Carbis Bay.

Police say they seized items including spray paint, scaffolding and gas horns.

The 15 people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance and were taken into custody for questioning, said a spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police.

The flower nursery is empty. The business was sold by its owners in 2017 and the glass greenhouses and land have not been used for sometime.

Those arrested were understood to have been camping on the site.

The arrests bring the total number of people held during the weekend to 22.

Seven people who were arrested on Friday over suspicion of causing a public nuisance have since been freed.

They were arrested after a stop and search operation on a van and smoke grenades and paint found inside.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said the latest arrests were made on Saturday afternoon.

A force spokesperson said: 'Fifteen people have been arrested following a search at Clowance Wood Nurseries in Praze during the afternoon of Saturday 12 June.

'A warrant was carried out under section 8 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act following information received by police.

'Items including spray paint, scaffolding and gas horns were located and have been seized by police.

'Fifteen people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance and will be taken into police custody for questioning.

'Enquiries remain ongoing at this time.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.