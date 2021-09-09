Red Pill or Blue Pill? Welcome Back to The Matrix

The Matrix was released in theaters in the last millennium, yet it still holds the top positions in rankings or lists with "movies you must watch before you die" or "best movies in the history of cinema".

This year Lana Wachowski, Keanu Reeves, and Carrie-Anne Moss are all back for a return trip to one of the most iconic action franchises.

Welcome back to the Matrix. It's been nearly 20 years since the last time we plugged into that simulated reality from the Wachowski siblings. Today fans are invited to once again take the red pill through a unique and personalized look at the fourth movie.

As revealed at the 2021 CinemaCon, the film is titled “The Matrix: Resurrections,” an appropriate one considering the film will have to explain how main characters Neo and Trinity are now alive.

BREAKING: A first look teaser for THE MATRIX 4: RESURRECTIONS has been released, with the full trailer dropping this Thursday. The highly anticipated film will arrive in theaters & on HBO Max on December 22nd. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/McD8kczna8 — Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) September 7, 2021

A full trailer for the movie – the fourth in the Matrix franchise, which began all the way back in 1999 – is due to land on September 9. In the meantime, fans can visit the promotional website to view a short teaser.

WhatIsTheMatrix.com, an interactive fan website dedicated to The Matrix Resurrections comes with the first footage from the film. You just have to know where — and when — to look.

The choices users make on the website will determine what in fact they see. The site offers the option of picking the red or blue pill — red being the pill that freed Keanu Reeves' Neo from the Matrix in that first movie all those years ago, while the blue pill would have kept him comfortably in his fabricated reality. Which pill you choose and what time of day you're using the website will determine which teaser video you get to see.

ew.com

Each one runs for approximately 40 seconds, with alternating clips spliced throughout. Each also features an ominous voiceover hinting at the film’s storyline.

The choice is yours. Trailer Thursday at 6AM PT. Visit https://t.co/yX5qbqqNYC #TheMatrixMovie pic.twitter.com/Pme1Sn6lB2 — The Matrix Resurrections (@TheMatrixMovie) September 7, 2021

One of the teasers says:

"This is the moment for you to show us what is real. Right now you believe it's..." (current time) "...but that couldn't be further from the truth. Could be this is the first day of the rest of your life, but if you want it, you gotta fight for it."

Another one asks:

"Do you remember how you got here? "You've lost your capacity to discern reality from fiction. What's real is here and now. Anything else is just your mind playing tricks on you. It becomes a problem when fantasies endanger us. We don't want anyone to get hurt, do we?"

There are more than 180,000 video variations, each one featuring footage from The Matrix Resurrections and narration from the movie's cast.

The Matrix is a 1999 science fiction action film written and directed by the Wachowskis. It is the first installment in The Matrix film series. The movie depicts a dystopian future in which humanity is unknowingly trapped inside a simulated reality, the Matrix, which intelligent machines have created to distract humans while using their bodies as an energy source.

It is also worth mentioning that Matrix inspires not only filmmakers - because it is a pop-culture product, references to it often appear also in other fields of art. Many artists and musicians openly admit that they drew inspiration from this film and its groundbreaking vision.