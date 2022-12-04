  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Red Sea film festival brings the world to Jeddah

Red Sea film festival brings the world to Jeddah

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published December 4th, 2022 - 08:34 GMT
Jeddah film festival
A handout picture released by the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSFF) shows Lebanese actress Cynthia Karam posing for a picture on the Red Carpet on the third day of the Red Sea International Film Festival, in the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah on December 3, 2022. (MOHAMED ALMANA/ AFP)

ALBAWABA - The Red Sea International Film Festival has opened to a star-studded film attractions with movies stars assembling in Saudi Jeddah from all over the world. 

Nadine Labaki (by Patrick Baz AFP)

The film festival which started on 1 December is running till the 10th of the month with more than 130 international movies that are being covered by local, regional and international newsprint, websites and social media. 

Sharon Stone (picture handout) from the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah (FAISAL ALSHIBANI AFP) 

Top  international stars like Sharon Stone of Basic Instincts to Jackie Chan, Andie Garcia and Antonio Banderas are joined by regional big names like the Lebanese film director Nadine Labaki and the Egyptian film icon Yousra and many more.

Besides movies, this film festival is being seen as an across-the-board cultural events because of the diversity of topics it deals with.

From India you have names like  Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshak. 

The Red Sea Film Festival which is being held in cooperation with Vox Cinemas and the MBC group offers feature films from 61 countries in 41 languages representing a mellowing of cultures in a melting pot. 

Tags:Moviesred seaJeddahSaudi ArabiaSharon StoneNadine Labaki

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...