Relieve Your Stress Through The Coloring Book!

Coloring books have gained popularity among adults – and children alike – in recent years for their ability to entertain while acting as a low-tech antidote to the stress of our increasingly digital lives.

Now, as people stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, many are looking for ways to practice mindfulness and release stress and there are few ways better to achieve a clear mind than by coloring.

Perhaps this is why celebrated Tunisian calligrapher eL Seed has decided to release a coloring book featuring illustrations of some of his most iconic works. The book, which is available to print for free on his website, includes seven images of some of his most renowned murals, such as the vivid pink calligraphy in a Brazilian favela and the colorful mural in Cape Town bearing a Nelson Mandela quote.

“I am happy to share with you a coloring book with some of the murals I painted around the world,” wrote the artist on Instagram. “You just have to print it. I hope you enjoy it and please share with me how you interpret my calligraphy.”

It’s not the first time the calligrapher has used art to bring people together amid the pandemic. In April, he brought together 49 participants from around the world to create a virtual collage on social chatting app Zoom.

This article has been adapted from its original source.