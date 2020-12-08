Rembrandt's 'Abraham and The Angels' Exhibited in Sotheby’s Dubai

Art aficionados, rejoice: Sotheby’s Dubai has acquired a rare oil painting by renowned Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn that dates back to the 17th century. The centuries-old painting, titled “Abraham and the Angels,” belongs to a series of biblical paintings Rembrandt produced.

The painting will be publicly exhibited in Dubai on Dec. 16 this year ahead of a Sotheby’s New York auction in 2021.

It is not the first time Sotheby’s has unveiled a rare oil sketch portrait by Rembrandt in the UAE. In 2018, the auction house displayed “Head of a young man, with clasped hands: Study of the figure of Christ,” which was acquired by the Louvre Abu Dhabi for about $12.1 million, well over the estimated $8 million.

What is more exciting is that the 17th-century Rembrandt is just one rare artwork that will be displayed in Dubai next week. Italian painter Sandro Botticelli’s “Young Man Holding a Roundel” will also appear at the exhibition. Meanwhile, it is estimated to sell for $80 million at the upcoming auction, which, according to the press release, will establish it in art market history as one of the most significant portraits of any period ever to appear at auction.

“Exhibiting the highest estimated Old Master in Sotheby’s history in the heart of Dubai not only reinforces our long-standing commitment to bringing the best of our worldwide offering to the region, but also the standing of the UAE in the global art scene,” said Katia Nounou-Boueiz, head of Sotheby’s UAE.

“Both the Botticelli and Rembrandt are exceptionally beautiful to behold, and are immediately elevated by being seen in the flesh, so I look forward to welcoming as many art lovers as we can to the DIFC.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.