Remi Lucidi dies after falling from 68th floor

ALBAWABA A French adventurer named Remi Lucidi, 30 years old, died after falling from the 68th floor of the tallest skyscraper in Hong kong.
As per the South China Morning Post, Lucidi was engaged in a climbing activity at the Tregunter Tower complex when the unfortunate incident occurred.
Tragically, he was pronounced dead at the scene. It is believed that he became trapped outside the penthouse on the top floor and was desperately knocking on a window, which startled a maid inside.
The adventurer was known as "Remi Enigma" on social media, and he had a history of climbing tall buildings all around the world.
Security footage showed Lucidi arriving at the 49th floor using the elevator, and then he used the stairs to reach the top of the building.