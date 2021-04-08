Re|sound VI Features Award-Winning Film Symphony of the Ursus Factory and Live Music by Jazz Trio NOON

The sixth edition of Re|sound, Sharjah Art Foundation’s biannual event for musical experimentation in dialogue with the medium of film, takes place this Friday, 9 April 2021, featuring the award-winning film Symphony of the Ursus Factory (2018) and live music from UAE-based jazz fusion trio NOON.

Taking place in the open-air Mirage City Cinema, Re|sound fuses sound-based art and cinema by inviting locally and regionally based musicians and artists to perform live original sets in tandem with a projected film.

Symphony of the Ursus Factory, directed by Jaśmina Wójcik and winner of Best Mid-length Documentary Award at Hot Docs in 2019, explores the rich history of the Ursus factory in Poland, which shut its doors at the end of the 20th century with the collapse of communism.

The 60-minute film presents a glimpse of a bygone era through a re-enactment of one day at the plant in collaboration with former factory employees.

Consisting of drummer Ratish Chadha, oud player Mohamed Hosny and bassist Steve Bedford, experimental jazz fusion band NOON draws on a varied range of cultural influences to create a distinctive and familiar sound that truly represents the diversity of the Emirates.

NOON has performed at several festivals and venues such as Barzakh Festival, NYUAD Arts Center, Abu Dhabi (2020); Smithsonian Folklife Festival, Washington DC (2020); DXB4BEY Festival, Dubai Opera (2020); Jesuit Cultural Center, Alexandria, Egypt (2019); MDL Beast Festival, Riyadh (2019); and Magnetic Fields Festival, Rajasthan, India (2018).

Mirage City Cinema is located in the Foundation’s Aga Khan Award-nominated Al Mureijah Art Spaces. The contemporary theatre hosts film screenings, live performances and other year-round events organised by Sharjah Art Foundation.