Revamping Jordan's Christian Tourism Sites

ALBAWABA - Christian tourism is high on the agenda in Jordan. The Kingdom's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities have long sought to develop this aspect of Jordan's great touristic sits that is seen as the bedrock of civilizations.

The latest offering is the promotion of a long Christian trail from Mount Nebo to the Jordan Valley's Baptism Site. Mount Nebo is supposedly the site where Prophet Moses stretched out his hand and viewed at the Holy Land whilst the Baptism Site is the places where Jesus was Baptized.

According to the Ministry's Secretary General Imad Hijazin Jordan is seeking to develop this latest tourism product in association with government institutions, municipalities, associations and other tourism stakeholders, bringing them together in an upbeat meeting according to the Jordan Times.

The aim is to develop, sustain and promote Christian religious trails and sites of which there is many in the Kingdom including Mukawir, Tall Mar Elia and Anjara. The Ministry and the Kingdom's Tourism Promotion Authority is working on developing various types of tourism products on the trail, including adventure, cultural, medical and religious tourism, according to Petra.

Consultant on the executive plan Mohamad Asfour gave a presentation by the Product Development Directorate team, explaining global trends and the consistency of the ministry's plans with the national economic modernisation vision, through the introduction of new job-creating tourism products for the local community, the Jordan news agency pointed out.

Assistant Secretary General for Tourism Affairs Ayman Abu Kharoub called the project an additional attraction with benefits to the local community, pointing to the kingdom's five Christian pilgrimage sites, Petra concluded.