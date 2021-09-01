Roadrunner in Front of Trump’s Wall Wins Bird Photographer of the Year

By Ewelina Lepionko

As photography subjects go, birds are notoriously (and literally) flighty. So it’s not hard to admire the work on show at the Bird Photographer of the Year contest.

Mexican photographer, Alejandro Prieto's image of a bird at the US-Mexico border wall has won a prestigious photo contest.

Over 22,000 images were submitted by photographers around the world, in hopes of winning a grand prize.

His winning photograph depicts a roadrunner bird that has stopped in front of the wall. The image highlights the threat to biodiversity that the wall poses.

"The border wall crosses deserts, mountains, and even mangroves. It is not just desert, and is in fact very biodiverse with more than 1,500 animal and plant species threatened by the wall,"

Prieto said to BBC.

The annual competition for bird photography lovers was split into eight different categories. They included: Best Portrait Birds in the Environment, Attention to Detail, Bird Behaviour, Birds in Flight, Black and White, Urban Birds and Creative Imagery.

There was also a prize for The Young Bird Photographer of the Year as well as a Conservation Award and Portrait Awards for a series of images submitted by a single photographer.

Will Nicholls, Director of Bird Photographer of the year said:

“Prieto’s image immediately caught the attention of the judges. It is not your typical bird photo and the story behind the image is so strong.’

Alejandro Prieto is a professional Wildlife and Underwater Photographer from Guadalajara, México. His work is mainly focused on Conservation Photography, he is currently working together with Alianza Jaguar AC a foundation dedicated to Jaguar conservation.

The prize-winning works showcase some of the world’s most colorful species and also highlight their delicate, essential place in our world.

Bird Photographer of the Year is a celebration of avian beauty and diversity, and a tribute to the flexibility and quality of today’s modern digital imaging systems.

As well as providing a platform for wildlife photographers to show off their work, Bird Photographer of the year has conservation at its heart.

The winners of Bird Photographer of the Year 2021 have just been announced! https://t.co/EXbBOVytBz — Bird POTY (@BirdPOTY) August 31, 2021

Next year's competition will open on 30th September 2021 and is open to photographers of all ages and experience levels. To register your interest, head to the Bird Photographers of the Year website for a chance of winning the £5,000 grand prize.