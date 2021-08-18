Robbers Try to Steal A Monet Painting But Fail. See How!

What exactly happened is still unclear. Two men attempted to steal a prized Claude Monet painting from a museum in the Netherlands.

“They don’t seem like professionals,” stated art detective, Arthur Brand, in an interview with NH News.

The armed robbers attempted to steal a work by the French painter Claude Monet. However, the robbers could not take their spoils for some reason. The robbery was foiled and the suspects fled empty-handed. The police said someone opened fire. No one was injured in the incident.

"We are relieved to say that nobody got hurt and that they were unable to steal anything," the museum's acting director Marieke Verweij told CNN.

The museum was closed for one day. After reopening the painting has been removed from the "Monet in Zanndam" exhibition. The art is being inspected for damage.

"We are currently investigating if the painting has been damaged the incident, meaning we are unable to put it on display at the moment".

Monet’s work was purchased in 2015 for 1.2 million euros. The French artist made the painting when he stayed in Zaandam for a few months.

'Zaandam is particularly remarkable and there is enough to paint for a lifetime'. Claude Monet

Monet during his four-month stay in Zaandam, Monet made no fewer than 25 paintings, including De Voorzaan and the Westerhem . This work tells an interesting story about a part of Zaandam that is no longer there. By 1916, all three windmills he painted had already disappeared. The painting style is impressionistic, with little drama and a limited palette.