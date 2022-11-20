Ron's house: Art delight for preservation

ALBAWABA - What do you make of this man: An eccentric or an artistic genius? Ron Gittens of Liverpool in the UK lived an extraordinary life. Inside his flat were major historical artworks he made as far back as to the Pharaohs, the Romans and the Greeks.

Ron Gittens rented a flat in Merseyside and the rental agreement said the tenant could decorate it to suit their taste



So he did pic.twitter.com/Wg6yyb7vZb — Antonia (@flaminhaystacks) September 29, 2022

His flat is a true replenishment of art. He died a lonely man in 2019 and it was only when his relatives were clearing out his flat for rental they found the true artworks.

Thanks to @caravangallery and @FilmMartin for a fascinating talk on outsider art and Ron Gittens, the Birkenhead man who spent decades secretly creating astounding art in his flat. https://t.co/zL24yxWfHs — Deborah Aydon (@debaydon) February 21, 2020

The BBC first wrote about the unbelievable find and recently BBC Arabic did a video shot of the colourful from-top-to-bottom painted flat and then there was a full video clip on youtube.

Relatives of Gittens are hoping to buy the flat or the building and turn it into an art museum. During his life Ron wouldn't allow him to see the flat but now they have, they are left with total amazement.