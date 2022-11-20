  1. Home
  3. Ron's house: Art delight for preservation

Al Bawaba Staff

Published November 20th, 2022 - 10:53 GMT
House of art
House of art (twitter)

ALBAWABA - What do you make of this man: An eccentric or an artistic genius? Ron Gittens of Liverpool in the UK lived an extraordinary life. Inside his flat were major historical artworks he made as far back as to the Pharaohs, the Romans and the Greeks. 

His flat is a true replenishment of art. He died a lonely man in 2019 and it was only when his relatives were clearing out his flat for rental they found the true artworks. 

The BBC first wrote about the unbelievable find and recently BBC Arabic did a video shot of the colourful from-top-to-bottom painted flat and then there was a full video clip on youtube.

Relatives of Gittens are hoping to buy the flat or the building and turn it into an art museum. During his life Ron wouldn't allow him to see the flat but now they have, they are left with total amazement. 

