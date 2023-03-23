Rope snaps after Thailand tourist bungee jumps

ALBAWABA - A frightening video showing a bungee rope snapping as a tourist neared the bottom of his jump in an amusement park in Thailand went viral on several news outlets and social media platforms.

CNN reported that the 39-year-old tourist from Hong Kong slammed into the water below.

"The tourist, who asked to use only his first name Mike to avoid online harassment, took a swan dive off of a 10-story-high podium in the town of Pattaya while on holiday in January this year," CNN reported. It said Mike decided to go public with his story recently.

Some thrill seekers describe bungee jumping as a near-death experience, but few come quite as close as one man who managed to survive his cord snapping https://t.co/jdEmMpbgRk — CNN International (@cnni) March 23, 2023

"Fortunately, the jump was made over a body of water," CNN reported.

“I landed on my left side so the injuries were more serious there,” Mike told CNN, recounting how he was left covered in bruises.

Bungee cord breaks in Thailand: Hong Kong tourist freefalls 6 sec & gets injured https://t.co/RMawcolbpE pic.twitter.com/sa5GlzjJ65 — Mothership (@MothershipSG) March 21, 2023

"It was as if someone just beat me up real bad," he reportedly added.

His plunge was witnessed by friends who were with him at the Changthai Thappraya Safari and Adventure Park, which compensated Mike for the faulty jump and hospital scans that totaled around $300.