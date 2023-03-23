  1. Home
Rope snaps after Thailand tourist bungee jumps

Published March 23rd, 2023 - 05:45 GMT
A Hong Kong Tourist miraculously survives when a cord snaps after he makes a bungee jump at an amusement park in Thailand.

ALBAWABA - A frightening video showing a bungee rope snapping as a tourist neared the bottom of his jump in an amusement park in Thailand went viral on several news outlets and social media platforms.

CNN reported that the 39-year-old tourist from Hong Kong slammed into the water below.

"The tourist, who asked to use only his first name Mike to avoid online harassment, took a swan dive off of a 10-story-high podium in the town of Pattaya while on holiday in January this year," CNN reported. It said Mike decided to go public with his story recently.

"Fortunately, the jump was made over a body of water," CNN reported.

“I landed on my left side so the injuries were more serious there,” Mike told CNN, recounting how he was left covered in bruises.

"It was as if someone just beat me up real bad," he reportedly added.

His plunge was witnessed by friends who were with him at the Changthai Thappraya Safari and Adventure Park, which compensated Mike for the faulty jump and hospital scans that totaled around $300.

