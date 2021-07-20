The Royal Albert Hall Celebrates Its 150th Birthday

The stunning Victorian venue turns 150 years old in 2021, meaning there’s never been a better time to reflect on its rich royal history.

There’s perhaps no building as synonymous with English royalty as the Royal Albert Hall. One of the United Kingdom's most treasured and distinctive buildings, it is held in trust for the nation. Opened by the Prince of Wales (later Edward VII) and Queen Victoria in 1871, named in honor of her beloved late husband, Prince Albert.

The Royal Albert Hall is so much more than just a beautiful Victorian venue, it’s the place of countless performances, stories and memories from countless visitors – where people have been singing, dancing, laughing and crying together since 1871.

royalalberthall

The imposing historic building was forced to close for the first time since the Second World War owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Now is coming back with all his glory. The anniversary event was originally scheduled to take place exactly 150 years on, however, it was postponed because of the pandemic.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish the Royal Albert Hall a very happy 150th birthday and look forward to the future, seeing and listening to many fantastic artists and musicians performing on stage at this iconic venue,” Jagger says

London's beloved Royal Albert Hall concert venue on Monday celebrates its 150th birthday with a special anniversary show, as it aims to preserve its diverse artistic offerings. l @AFPhttps://t.co/6C8TK7h9bz#BilyonaryoArts — Bilyonaryo (@bilyonaryo_ph) July 20, 2021

Inaugurated in 1871, the Royal Albert Hall has hosted the biggest names in classical, pop, and rock music, including Wagner, Antonin Dvorak, The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd, and Lady Gaga.

London's beloved Royal Albert Hall celebrated its 150th birthday with a special anniversary showhttps://t.co/yGrGSNT5Bz — The National (@TheNationalNews) July 20, 2021

The concert hall has also provided the backdrop to films such as Alfred Hitchcock's "The Man Who Knew Too Much" and historic events like Charles de Gaulle's speech to London-based French compatriots resisting Nazi Germany during World War II.