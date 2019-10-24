Russia Discovers 5 Islands Due to Melting Ice

Russia's Navy claims it has discovered five new islands revealed by melting glaciers in the remote Arctic.

The islands were first spotted in 2016 but have not been confirmed and put on the map until now.

An expedition in August and September charted the islands, which have yet to be named and were previously hidden under glaciers.

Vice Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, who led the expedition, said: 'Mainly this is of course caused by changes to the ice situation.

'Before these were glaciers; we thought they were (part of) the main glacier. Melting, collapse and temperature changes led to these islands being uncovered.'

The islands range in size between 9,690 and 586,630 square feet.

The newly found islands are located near the Vylki glacier off the coast of Novaya Zemlya, a remote archipelago in the Arctic Ocean northwest of the Russian mainland, CNN reports.

Glacier loss in the Arctic in the period from 2015 to 2019 was more than in any other five-year period on record, a United Nations report on global warming said last month.

Russia has opened a string of military and scientific bases in the Arctic in recent years, with interest in the region growing as rising temperatures open up shipping routes and make hitherto inaccessible mineral resources easier to exploit.

This summer's expedition to two existing archipelagos - Franz Josef Land and Novaya Zemlya - involved a crew of 60 people from the Russian Geographic Society and was the first made aboard a rescue towboat instead of an icebreaker due to the changing landscape.

Video of expedition members encountering an angry walrus that attacked their inflatable landing craft went viral last month.





Denis Krets, commander of the northern fleet's expedition force said: 'The two months this year when we held our expedition to Franz Josef Land can be described as warm.

'We were very lucky because we could land on islands where not every year the shore and the inshore water is free of ice.'

During the expedition, the defence ministry announced it had found five new islands in Vize Bay off Novaya Zemlya, a vast mountainous archipelago with two main islands.

The islands had previously been seen on satellite images but the expedition was the first to see them.

It also said it had also confirmed the existence of an island that had been previously mapped as a peninsula of Hall Island, part of the Franz Josef Land archipelago, west of Novaya Zemlya.

Moiseyev said names for the new islands were 'upcoming'.

'Of course each island will receive a name but first you have to lay out the case for it.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.