  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Russian and Ukrainian Artists Join Hurghada Carnival

Russian and Ukrainian Artists Join Hurghada Carnival

Published June 26th, 2022 - 11:55 GMT
Hurghada Carnival
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Hurghada Carnival is joined by 30 artists from various spots of the world.

The seventh session of the Hurghada International Art Carnival kicked off on Friday, at the Hurghada Tourist Walkway, featuring the participation of Egyptian, Russian and Ukrainian artists.

Also ReadSudanese Artist Mutaz Al Fateh Uses Coffee, Fruit Peel For Colors! (AFP) Sudanese Artist Mutaz Al Fateh Uses Coffee, Fruit Peel For Colors! (AFP)

The Hurghada Carnival features work by 30 artists from Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Italy, Albania, Canada, England, Turkey, Ukraine, and Russia.

Hurghada Carnival officials will organize tourist and cultural tours for participating artists in Hurghada to stimulate tourism.

Activities will conclude on June 30 with a plastic exhibition for the participants, in celebration of the June 30 Revolution.

Among the most prominent participants are Omar Abdel-Zahir, Ahmed Allam, Mohamed Abdel-Hadi, Rania Khallaf, Raghda Ahmed, Jihan Seoudi, Heba Amin, the English artist Mark Butler, Galina Stetco, Mubberra Bulbul, Gehan Seoude, and many Egyptian artists.

 

Plastic artist Mohamed Hemida, the organizer of the carnival, said that a festival will be organized for drawing and shaping on surfing boats and a workshop for painting on boats, surfboard, photography and drawing.

He added that the closing ceremony will include an exhibition of plastic arts for work carried out in the workshops throughout the festival period, honoring the carnival guests from artists around the world.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Hurghada International Art CarnivalHurghada CarnivalartArtists

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Egypt Independent. All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...