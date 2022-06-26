Russian and Ukrainian Artists Join Hurghada Carnival

The seventh session of the Hurghada International Art Carnival kicked off on Friday, at the Hurghada Tourist Walkway, featuring the participation of Egyptian, Russian and Ukrainian artists.

The Hurghada Carnival features work by 30 artists from Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Italy, Albania, Canada, England, Turkey, Ukraine, and Russia.

Hurghada Carnival officials will organize tourist and cultural tours for participating artists in Hurghada to stimulate tourism.

The glittering Red Sea town of Hurghada is currently hosting the Hurghada International Art Carnival, where artists from 15 nations have joined to display their vibrant works at the ALDAU Art Promenade until June 30th.https://t.co/SwYlnqTkvo pic.twitter.com/CGfx2ttiyB — CairoScene (@CairoScene) June 28, 2021

Activities will conclude on June 30 with a plastic exhibition for the participants, in celebration of the June 30 Revolution.

Among the most prominent participants are Omar Abdel-Zahir, Ahmed Allam, Mohamed Abdel-Hadi, Rania Khallaf, Raghda Ahmed, Jihan Seoudi, Heba Amin, the English artist Mark Butler, Galina Stetco, Mubberra Bulbul, Gehan Seoude, and many Egyptian artists.

Plastic artist Mohamed Hemida, the organizer of the carnival, said that a festival will be organized for drawing and shaping on surfing boats and a workshop for painting on boats, surfboard, photography and drawing.

He added that the closing ceremony will include an exhibition of plastic arts for work carried out in the workshops throughout the festival period, honoring the carnival guests from artists around the world.

This article has been adapted from its original source.