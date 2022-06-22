  1. Home
Russian Journalist Sells Nobel Prize to Help Ukraine Kids

Published June 22nd, 2022 - 10:12 GMT
Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, holds his 2021 Nobel Peace Prize as he poses for photos at The Times Center on June 20, 2022 in New York CitCity. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP
Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, auctioned off Nobel Peace Prize medal he won in 2021

Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov has auctioned off his Nobel Peace Prize medal for a record $103.5 million to help children displaced by the war in Ukraine.

All proceeds will benefit UNICEF’s humanitarian response for Ukrainian children displaced by war, read a statement by Heritage Auctions, which conducted the sale in New York on Monday night.

The previous high for a Nobel medal was $4.74 million, paid for US scientist James Watson’s medal at an auction in 2014.

Muratov, editor-in-chief of the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, was co-awarded the 2021 peace prize for defending freedom of expression in Russia.

He was among the people who started the daily in 1993, with the paper becoming known for its critical stance on Russia’s political and social affairs.


It was forced to suspend operations in March, just after Moscow launched its war on Ukraine.

“The most important message today is for people to understand that there’s a war going on and we need to help people who are suffering the most,” Muratov said in a video message released by Heritage Auctions.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

