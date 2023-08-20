Russian mission Luna-25 crashes on the moon

ALBAWABA - Following Russian reports of an ‘abnormal situation’ as Luna-25 tries to begin its moon landing, TASS agency announced that the Russian spacecraft Luna-25 crashed on the surface of the moon.

Russia's state space corporation, Roskosmos, said it had lost contact with the craft shortly after a problem occurred as the craft was shunted into pre-landing orbit on Saturday, Reuters reported.

"The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon," Roskosmos said in a statement.