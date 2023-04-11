  1. Home
Ryanair plane catches fire during landing

Published April 11th, 2023 - 09:49 GMT
Ryanair plane catches fire during landing
Highlights
There were no injuries reported, however, a passenger was treated for shock.

ALBAWABA - A Ryanair flight caught fire while landing at Dublin Airport in Ireland, prompting the airport to declare a full emergency.

Social media activists circulated footage of the Ryanair airplane, which was originating from Liverpool, while it was touching down at the airport, as its front tire rubbed against the asphalt, causing a fire.

Ryanair said in a statement that the plane encountered a "minor technical problem" upon landing on Sunday, indicating that it will undergo examinations by engineers.

Dublin Airport announced on Twitter that the passengers, who remained on board the plane until the aircraft stopped completely, "disembarked the aircraft normally".

Passengers were received by paramedics at the airport's building. There were no injuries reported, however, a passenger was treated for shock.

Air traffic operations were restricted during the incident.

