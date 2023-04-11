Ryanair plane catches fire during landing

ALBAWABA - A Ryanair flight caught fire while landing at Dublin Airport in Ireland, prompting the airport to declare a full emergency.

Social media activists circulated footage of the Ryanair airplane, which was originating from Liverpool, while it was touching down at the airport, as its front tire rubbed against the asphalt, causing a fire.

Dublin Airport said flights were delayed after sparks flew from the nose landing gear of a Ryanair plane.



In a statement, Ryanair said that the flight experienced a 'minor technical issue'.



Ryanair said in a statement that the plane encountered a "minor technical problem" upon landing on Sunday, indicating that it will undergo examinations by engineers.

Dublin Airport announced on Twitter that the passengers, who remained on board the plane until the aircraft stopped completely, "disembarked the aircraft normally".

A Full Emergency was declared @DublinAirport this afternoon following the arrival of @Ryanair flight FR5542 from @LPL_Airport. Passengers disembarked the aircraft normally. Air Traffic flows into Dublin Airport were restricted during the incident.

Passengers were received by paramedics at the airport's building. There were no injuries reported, however, a passenger was treated for shock.

Air traffic operations were restricted during the incident.