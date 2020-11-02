S. Korean YouTuber Goes Viral After 'Chaotic' Cheese Fondue Fountain

A South Korean YouTuber has gone viral after his attempt at creating a cheese fondue fountain ended in hilariously chaotic scenes.

Tasty Hoon, who specialises in creating muckbang videos, has been thrust into stardom after his attempt at melting cheese saw globs of the molten fromage 'attack' him.

The eight minute clip, filmed last week, sees Tasty pre-melt the cheese in a pan before pouring it into what is designed to be a chocolate fountain.

At first the cheese appears to be whirring around the machine correctly, but as Tasty prepares to dip his fried chicken pieces in it all starts going badly wrong.

Building pressure caused by the solidifying cheese causes the rotating fountain to erupt with strings of cheese, the consistency of a dough, flinging off at high speeds.

Realising his dramatic miscalculation Tasty attempts to control the exploding fountain before eventually admitting defeat and humorously tearing up as the cheese splatters around him.

The video which has amassed 3.2million views has led Tasty to create a second video in which he successfully masters the art of cheese fondue.

The food enthusiast now has 49.8K followers on YouTube and describes himself 'Spin Cheese Boy' following the video's success.

Undeterred by the cheesy mess that surrounds him following the explosion Tasty picks up a string of cheese from the table and tries eating it with some of his fried chicken, continuing the video as normal.

Muckbangs are a South Korean trend that started in 2010. The videos involve people filming themselves eating food as they interact with their audience and were thought to have gained popularity because people don't like to eat alone.

Tasty Hoon had only been making content for a week and put out just four videos when his 'cheese spin' went viral.

The YouTuber had previously made dishes including spicy chicken and king crab in ASMR videos (autonomous sensory meridian response) in which the amped up sounds of the cooking, eating and slurping are supposed to relax the viewer.

