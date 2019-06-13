Salah: 'The World’s Highest Paid Athlete'

Forbes released a list of “The World’s Highest Paid Athletes” on Tuesday, June 1 in which iconic Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah was ranked number 98. The list features the highest-earning athletes from the past year.

With earnings worth US$25.1 million, Salah shared slot 98 with Spain’s prominent basketball player Marc Gasol. The famed Egyptian winger has earned combined salary and winnings worth US$16.1 million and endorsements salaries worth US$9 million.

Celebrity Net Worth reported Salah’s personal net worth at over £30 million.

Salah is the highest-earning player in Liverpool’s history alongside Firmino and Virgil van Dijk, with net worths around £15 million, respectively. Celebrity Net Worth previously reported Salah’s personal net worth at more than £30 million.

Express Sports presented a comprehensive report showing Salah’s weekly salary in addition to his net worth. Mohamed Salah’s net worth has seen a significant boost since he joined Liverpool.





Leaving Roma, Salah first signed for Liverpool in 2017 with an initial £120,000 weekly salary. After topping Anfield stadium with a mind-blowing victory, Salah’s weekly salary jumped to £200,000 plus bonuses that vary according to individual and team performances.

The Egyptian international’s popularity is not restricted to football. He is currently involved in diverse brand endorsements including for Adidas, Uber and Vodafone, from which he earns huge sponsorships deals.

Argentina’s star Leonel Messi topped the list, edging out Portuguese star Christiano Ronaldo to be the highest-earning athlete in the world of sports. Messi’s earnings were US$127 million while his salary is US$92 million. Ronaldo came in second place with total earnings of US$109 million.

This article has been adapted from its original source.