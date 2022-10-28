Samarkand paintings to 'splash' Arab World Institute

Uzbekistan will hold two large-scale exhibitions in France in November as the display will feature the culture heritage of the Central Asian country.

According to Uzbekistan's Art and Culture Development Foundation, the first exhibition titled "Treasures of the Oases of Uzbekistan. At the Crossroads of Caravan Routes" will be held at a famous Paris landmark, the Louvre Museum, from Nov. 23 to March 6.

Objects of monumental and easel art, wall paintings, carved details of palaces, and arts and crafts objects from the Silk Road passing through the southern part of present day Uzbekistan will be showcased at the exhibition.

"The upcoming exhibitions in Paris are a great opportunity to demonstrate the rich cultural heritage of our country on the international stage," said Gayane Umerova, executive director of the Uzbek art foundation.

The second exhibition titled "On the Road to Samarkand. Colors and Splendors of Uzbekistan" will be held at the Arab World Institute from Nov. 23 to June 4.

More than 300 exhibits from Uzbekistan's nine museums, including collections of textile, costume, foot and headwear, jewelry of the late 19th – mid-20th centuries, gold-embroidered chapans, a traditional coat, from The Emirate of Bukhara period will be presented at the institute.

The Arab World Institute will host an exhibition dedicated to Uzbek textile and national costume, Umerova said, adding: "The arts and crafts of the regions represent an important part of the cultural heritage of Uzbekistan."

The displays will be held by the cultural institution under the Uzbekistan's Cabinet of Ministers.