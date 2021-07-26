Saudi’s Ithra Art Prize Opens Its Registrations For The Year 2021

The Ithra Art Prize is back in its 4thedition. The art contest announced its registrations for 2021.

The artworks that win the contest will be unveiled at the inaugural Ad-Diriyah Biennale in Riyadh, the Kingdom’s first biennale, which will take place on December 7.

Ithra Art Prize is an annual leading art initiative launched in 2017 by the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture. This year's edition will extend its geographical reach to include established contemporary artists that are from or based in one of the 22 Arab countries.

The deadline for submitting proposals to the competition is August 16.

All submissions will be evaluated by a renowned jury of international and regional experts from the contemporary art scene. The winning artist gets $100,000 to produce contemporary art. Online registration is open till August 16, 2021.

Ithra is a project pioneering in innovation, culture, and knowledge founded by Saudi Aramco. The cultural center is located in a poetic landmark, at the Kingdom’s first commercial oil well. The center began work on May 20, 2008. Ithra opened its doors to the public in 2018.